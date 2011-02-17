Transform Any Whiteboard into a Video Whiteboard with New Squiggle Kit from Vaddio

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (February 17, 2011) – Vaddio, the global leader in robotic PTZ cameras and camera control systems has officially launched the Squiggle Video Whiteboard Kit designed for videoconferencing, educational and corporate training facilities.

Capable of being installed alongside almost any existing whiteboard, the Squiggle converts whiteboard notes into and an HD or SD video signal. Because no dedicated PC is required, the video signal can then be connected to any videoconferencing, TelePresence, distance education or video media distribution system. In addition to HD/SD outputs, data can be captured and stored as a JPEG image onto any USB flash drive.

“There are so many educational institutions who want video output capabilities on their existing whiteboards. We had to come up with a solution,” explained President of Vaddio Rob Sheeley. “The Squiggle is a simple way to convert all of those whiteboards into a video output source.”

The portable EZTub, with Digital Control Panel, attaches to the wall on the left side of the whiteboard. Based on the same concept as the Vaddio Video Whiteboard system, the Squiggle uses the same technology to run power and USB data over a single Cat. 5 cable up to 100 feet (30.5m) from the whiteboard to the Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect Interface. The Quick-Connect is located at the head-end for plugging into your video device. Outputs include high definition DVI-D or HDMI (HDMI with cable adapter) digital video and high definition YPbPr analog component video at resolutions of 720p/59.94Hz and 720p/50Hz, or standard definition video at 480i/NTSC and 576i/PAL.

The Squiggle Video Whiteboard Kit includes the EZTub with Digital Control Panel, Video Whiteboard Quick-Connect Interface, one black marker, one marker sleeve and one electronic eraser.

