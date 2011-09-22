Broadcast Networks Expands Into Europe With Video Signal

Systems Integration specialist Broadcast Networks has expanded its European presence by partnering with Milan-based Video Signal, a leading provider of production and post-production systems in Italy.

Broadcast Networks has more than 25 years experience as an independent Systems Integration company and has designed and delivered media systems worldwide, including major European transmission facilities and HD Outside Broadcast vehicles for sports production. Clients include Chellomedia in Holland, Bloomberg in Germany, ITV in the UK, OB Team in Norway and SBP in Italy.

This new venture will enable Broadcast Networks to provide enhanced Systems Integration services to the Italian market and establish a foothold in mainland Europe. Video Signal will provide build facilities in Milan for local projects and offer support to Broadcast Networks’ clients in the region. Other European customers will also benefit by having access to Broadcast Networks’ high quality services without leaving mainland Europe. This will provide opportunities to use local Italian coachbuilders which will in turn make it easier for customers to be part of the entire system build.

Tom Haye, Managing Director of Broadcast Networks, says: “Whilst we are UK-based, much of our business comes from Europe, the Middle East and Africa. We have offices in the UK and Holland, and this expansion will enable us to meet growing customer demand from the Italian market where we already have an established client base including broadcasters such as SBP. Partnering with Video Signal allows us to access their extensive knowledge and understanding of the Italian market, culture and language. It will also deliver real benefits to our customers as they will now be able to access local support from a highly experienced team.”

Established in 1994 by Alessandro Trezzi, Video Signal offers Systems Integration services to the Italian market and has built a strong reputation for its technical expertise. The company also distributes a range of products from high profile broadcast manufacturers including Axon, Linear Acoustic, Triology, Lynx and Apantac. Video Signal’s staff currently undergo full training by Broadcast Networks’ team to ensure that they match the high standards of design and build for which Broadcast Networks is already renowned.

Alessandro Trezzi says: “Broadcast Networks is considered to be one of Europe’s leading independent Systems Integrators, particularly in the design and build of Outside Broadcast and SNG vehicles. The emergence of HD and 3D broadcasting has created significant demand for OB vehicles that can cater for this market. In some cases this means building new vehicles but we can also offer facilities to refurbish and upgrade existing vehicles in order to bring them up to today’s specifications. Video Signal is delighted to be partnering with Broadcast Networks in this exciting new venture and, through our existing relationships in the Italian broadcast market, is now able to offer complete turnkey solutions.”

Existing Broadcast Networks customers have welcomed the news that the company now has a stronger foothold in mainland Europe.

Marco Balsamo, CEO of leading Italian broadcast services company SBP, says: “We welcome this partnership which brings Broadcast Networks closer to us geographically and enables us to access their services on a more immediate basis. Broadcast Networks cooperated with our Technical Department supporting SBP for the upgrading to full HD production capability of two of our major OB Vans (OB6, our latest 20-camera HD vehicle, and OB4, a 16-camera vehicle). These vehicles were fitted out and commissioned on-site in our Rome facility. The combination of high quality UK coach-build with the convenience of local system build-out was a key factor to the success of both projects.”

-ends-

About Broadcast Networks Ltd:

Broadcast Networks is a UK-based Systems Integrator with clients the world over. From High Definition studio systems to Outside Broadcast vehicles, on location communications to satellite uplinks, Broadcast Networks offer a totally integrated and bespoke solution. The team’s technical and operational experience means it can meet the demands of both broadcast and IT-centric projects. The company’s very flexible approach and a high level of commitment and service ensure it meets all customers’ needs.

Unit 2, Riverwey Industrial Park, Newman Lane, Alton, Hampshire, GU34 2QL, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 1420 592100 Email: info@bcnet.co.uk www.bcnet.co.uk

About Video Signal:

Founded in 1994 by Alessandro Trezzi, Video Signal is a leading distributor of production and video post production systems for the Italian television market. Video Signal has established its prominent market position by focusing on customer service and delivering customized solutions that precisely fit the individual needs of each client. Video Signal’s experienced team ensure that every project has the support of qualified technical assistance, from concept through to final realization. This focus on competence and professionalism has enabled Video Signal to achieve remarkable results across a wide variety of broadcast projects, including the design and installation of large audio and video systems and multiple nationwide transitions from analog to digital broadcasting.

Via Treves 81 – 20090, Trezzano sul Naviglio, Milan, Italy.

Tel: +39 02.48405015 Email: info@videosignal.it www.videosignal.it