Waves Audio Introduces Updated SoundGrid for DiGiCo Consoles

KNOXVILLE, TN, July 26, 2011 — Waves Audio, the industry-leading developer of professional audio digital signal processing technologies and the recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® Award, announces updated SoundGrid capability for consoles from DiGiCo, the renowned U.K.-based manufacturer of some of the world's most popular, successful and groundbreaking digital mixing consoles. The update, SoundGrid Version 2, features dual engine support for DiGiCo SD7 consoles running Waves V8 plugins.

Since Waves and DiGiCo formed a strategic alliance in 2010, DiGiCo users are able to run Waves’ award-winning reverbs, equalizers, compressors, limiters, delays and more, directly from their DiGiCo SD series consoles. Perfect for front-of-house, monitor, broadcast, and theater applications alike, SoundGrid gives users instant access to the industry's leading audio processors, directly from the industry's leading consoles. And to make things even simpler, Waves SoundGrid-compatible plugins come pre-loaded into DiGiCo consoles, eliminating the need to install.

Waves SoundGrid/DiGiCo V2 Features:

Full SD7 dual engine support

Waves V8 plugin support (SD7, SD10 & SD11)

Offline session preparation

Remote control over Ethernet for all mixing parameters

Extremely low latency operation

Touch & turn plugin control

Total snapshot integration

Redundancy and Recovery via SoundGrid

Pre-loaded with Waves SoundGrid-compatible plugins

16 stereo processing Racks | 8 plugins per Rack | All 32 I/Os additional to standard console configuration (SD8, SD9, SD10 & SD11)

32 stereo processing Racks | 8 simultaneous plugins per Rack | All 64 I/Os additional to standard console configuration (SD7)

For more information, please visit www.waveslive.com or www.waves.com.