Broadcast Sports, Inc.’s Busy Winter Season

Hanover, MD...Broadcast Sports, Inc. (BSI), a world leader in wireless camera and audio systems, took the chill out of a cold winter by heating up the TV airways. BSI provides wireless broadcast solutions for events that captivate, educate, and entertain the world. From space shuttle missions, to political conventions, to the world’s greatest sporting events, BSI provides incredible point-of-view coverage, bringing viewers into the action. In addition to NASCAR coverage, their far reaching scope of services has included several major sporting and media events over the winter months. Here’s a recap of where BSI has been lately...

BSI kicked off the holiday season on Thanksgiving Day with coverage of the 84th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade live from New York City. BSI captured images of the colorful balloons, floats, and marching bands from the historic parade with 5 RF Cameras.

Next up on BSI’s busy winter schedule was the 2011 PGA Tour Hyundai Tournament of Champions, held in Maui, Hawaii, at the Kapalau Resort from January 2 – 9, 2011. The PGA Tour season opener had major support from BSI with 7 HD RF Cameras and Wireless Player Microphones. BSI was there to catch Jonathan Byrd’s sudden death playoff win over Robert Garrigus. Garrigus, the biggest hitter on Tour, missed a 3-foot par putt on the second extra hole. For, from the clubhouse to the green, BSI provides wireless HD coverage at over 45 PGA, Champions, and LPGA Tour stops each year.

On January 25, 2011, BSI was on-site at the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. with an HD Wireless Camera. President Barack Obama reported on the condition of the nation and gave the legislative agenda for the year, in the speech broadcast live around the world.

BSI was also recently in Aspen, Colorado for Winter X Games 15, held from January 27- 30, 2011. BSI supplied the games with a Wireless HD Camera, a Wireless HD Steadi-Camera, two Wireless HD Follow-Cameras, two Wireless HD Fly-Cameras, a Wireless 3D Fly-Camera, a Wireless 3D Follow-Camera, and many Wireless Microphones. The equipment caught live, action-packed views of the Pipe, Slope, and Big Air events. This was the 10th consecutive year that the Winter X Games have been held in Aspen, and it has been ESPN's highest-rated and most-viewed event for three consecutive years.

BSI’s recent NFL coverage included the Steelers vs. Jets in the AFC Championship game, which aired on CBS on January 23, 2011. Using a Wireless HD Steadi-Cam, BSI captured the Pittsburgh Steelers defeating the New York Jets 24-19. Pittsburgh earned the AFC Championship and a trip to the 2011 Super Bowl where they were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 31-25.

Moving on to auto racing events, BSI supplied a total of 19 HD Wireless On-board Camera Systems at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, held from January 29-30, 2011. This was the 49th anniversary of the 24 hour sports car endurance event held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fans of TV’s Grey’s Anatomy enjoyed seeing Patrick Dempsey, “Dr. McDreamy,” race to a third place finish in the Mazda class.

BSI marked the official start of the NASCAR racing season with the Daytona 500 on February 20, 2011. “The Great American Race” is NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious event and BSI was on hand with wireless HD in-car cameras, pit-cams, microphones and crew-cams. BSI also provides communications for the entire production crew, running 60 Motorola radios simultaneously. The annual 500 mile event features 43 of the world’s best stock car drivers battling it out for NASCAR’s biggest purse. Champion Trevor Bayne returned the famed No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford to victory lane becoming the youngest driver ever to win the race, just one day after his 20th birthday.

BSI provides, installs and monitors onboard television cameras in all three of NASCAR's national series -- the in-car shots that capture drivers checking the mirror, the roof cameras that create a depth as if the viewer was in the driver's seat, and the bumper cams that show bump-drafting at Daytona or a crash for the win with one car going beneath another. These palm-sized cameras have become a staple in auto racing television coverage and provide a viewing experience that virtually no other major-league sport can replicate.

It has been an exciting winter at BSI and spring is just around the corner, bringing even more events. From the sporting world, to the political world, to out-of-this-world, Broadcast Sports Inc. will be there in 2011 providing the images that change the way you view the world.

About Broadcast Sports, Inc.

For more than 25 years, Broadcast Sports, Inc., an L-3 Communications company, has been the leading provider of wireless technology and communications systems for television broadcasting. Based in Hanover, MD, BSI provides HD on-board cameras and wireless audio for a wide range of events including the Olympics, NASCAR, NFL, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour, the Indy Racing League, the Breeder's Cup, the X-Games, the Kentucky Derby, the US Open, the MTV Video Music Awards and the 2009 Presidential Inauguration. Broadcast Sports' cameras are also used by NASA in the astronaut's helmets. For more information on Broadcast Sports, Inc visit www.broadcastsportsinc.com.

