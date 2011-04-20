Luke George joins Visual Acuity

Independent media and technology consultancy recruits rising star of systems design community.

As the company becomes engaged in more and more projects around the world, independent media and communications technology consultancy Visual Acuity has made a key new appointment to strengthen its technical system design resource.

Luke George, 26, joins the team this month as a Technical Design Consultant, reporting directly to the Visual Acuity board. Despite his tender years, George is an InfoComm CTS-qualified professional who joins after spells with Creative Technology, Roger Preston & Partners and, most recently, Mark Johnson Consultants.

Explaining the significance of the appointment, Frank Sheehan, Visual Acuity’s Director of Technology, says: “Luke will be performing the systems design role that I have historically fulfilled, offering youth and a fresh set of thinking. Initially I will be mentoring him so that he benefits from my depth of knowledge and wealth of experience, and as the team grows his levels of influence and responsibility will increase.”

Frank Sheehan adds that Luke George will be thrown “straight in at the deep end”, working on top-level new projects all over the world including the Miami Science Museum and various Middle East projects. He will also work on ongoing maintenance of legacy systems “as part of his learning curve”.

For his own part, Luke George says: “Ever since before I left university I’ve been acquiring experience in all kinds of communications technologies, from live, recorded and broadcast sound through to LED and projection screens, digital signage, lighting control and IT networks.

“The great thing about Visual Acuity is that its competencies embrace all of these fields and more, so I’m looking forward to starting a job which literally has no boundaries – in terms of either technologies or national borders!

“It’s a great privilege to be joining a company with a global reputation for innovation and creativity, and I can’t wait to get started!”

www.visual-acuity.com