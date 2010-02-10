Sennheiser Hosts FREE Daily Audio Seminars at Macworld 2010

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – February 9, 2010 – Sennheiser, the premium audio manufacturer, announces that it will be hosting free seminars each day at Macworld 2010. The seminars, which cover audio for film, wireless audio and studio/live sound, are open to all attendees of Macworld and will be led by Robby Scharf, key accounts manager at Sennheiser's U.S. headquarters. The schedule for seminars is as follows:

Capturing Sound for Film (3:00 p.m.): This seminar, which is geared towards beginner level film students or videographers, covers the basics of microphones used for video and film. Shotgun mics and mic patterns are discussed, along with an overview of wind screens and other accessories.

Wireless Audio Made Easy (4:00 p.m.): This seminar, which is also appropriate for beginning students or videographers, covers the basics of wireless audio, including transmitters and receivers, how to set up a basic wireless system and gain-staging audio.

Better Studio and Live Sound (5:00 p.m.): This seminar, which is perfect for studio musicians, live performers, engineers and home-recording enthusiasts, covers microphone basics, including mic patterns and choosing the right mic for the job. In addition, an overview is provided on headphones for mixing and recording (closed ear vs. open ear).

