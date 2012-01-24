Proconsultant Informatique Expands to New Headquarters in Advanced “Green” Technology Center

Move reflects company growth and market presence; building features environmentally conscious systems, redundant data center, more space, and purpose-built work areas

Jouy-aux-Arches, France—January 24, 2012—ProConsultant Informatique, the forward-thinking developer of enterprise business management solutions for media companies, today announced the immediate relocation and expansion of its corporate offices to a new, high performance, "green" building on the outskirts of the picturesque village of Jouy-aux-Arches in the Lorraine region of France. Last year, PCI also opened a US sales and marketing office in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to providing more space and tailored work areas across 8600 square feet on the ground floor, the new PCI facility includes a fully redundant data center with secure, built-in backup for servers, networks, electrical power, and high-speed fiber connectivity.

"This move underscores the company's continued strength, growth, and commitment to better serve our customers," says Hervé Obed, founder and CEO of ProConsultant Informatique. "The building and location really mirror our values—toward our staff, our customers, and our community at large. It is well designed, technically advanced, and eco-sensitive. Workspaces allow for thoughtful concentration as well as work group collaboration. The building incorporates advanced, innovative technologies—including geothermal power, fiber networking, and backups to give us a data-secure, comfortable, and productive environment for our professional staff. Systems redundancy ensures our ability to provide superior service to our customers. We certainly hope to welcome many of them to our offices for consultations and trainings."

PCI's new offices are adjacent to the beautiful, canal-lined village of Jouy-aux-Arches which is known for its well-preserved, ancient Roman aqueduct dating back to the second century. The building is part of a carefully wrought development plan for the region that represents the French tradition of successfully marrying historical sites with well-designed new buildings and technical innovation. A large commercial complex with multiple restaurants, shops, and a sports center is scheduled to open in the Actisud area of the village in 2014.

Located just off a main highway route, the PCI offices are easily accessible from nearby airports by car or train. High-speed rail service is available to the nearby Metz train station and the TGV Lorraine station.

The new office address is 11, Rue Saussaie en Mi-Terre, 57130 Jouy Aux Arches, FRANCE. The direct phone number remains the same: +33 (0)3 87 37 78 78.

About ProConsultant Informatique Business Management Solutions

ProConsultant software products are designed to reduce the complexity of managing multi-platform content production and distribution. LOUISE™ is a dynamic, fully integrated business information system for managing media programming assets and metadata across multiple, linear, and/or non-linear platforms. LOUISE provides the core framework to streamline all aspects of the digital workflow chain. With its powerful workflow engine, LOUISE serves as a control and information hub; additional modules and functionality improve workflows and automate background processes to increase productivity.

The fully integrated MediaBench™ module allows operators to create promos and thumbnails easily and directly within the LOUISE system. All metadata are automatically tracked within the core LOUISE system. MediaBench can also be used to further monetize content through the easy creation of customized overlays for content viewed on non-linear platforms, such as smart phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

The CINDY™ advertising application includes many specialized features for managing ad placements on non-linear platforms, an increasingly important source of revenue. One extension facilitates targeted ad placement into programming viewed on non-linear platforms. For instance, ads can be placed into VOD content based on pre-established, targeted profiles such as desired demographics and advertiser preferences—such as 18- to 24-year-old males with heavy music interests or 25- to-35-year-old adults with interests in news programming. Leveraging its open-platform architecture, this extension will be able to integrate with other advertising software and databases, allowing the customer to maximize existing systems while expanding to targeted, non-linear audiences. This functionality also includes automated invoicing of the non-linear advertising.

PCI applications provide enterprise-level, end-to-end solutions which can operate independently or with other devices and software. Thanks to a flexible architecture and open-standards approach, LOUISE and CINDY can be integrated with other systems, allowing customers to tailor a system that best suits their immediate and future needs.

About ProConsultant Informatique

ProConsultant Informatique, based in Jouy-aux-Arches, France, develops state-of-the-art management software for media organizations. The company's flagship business management software LOUISE and its advertising sales solution CINDY are enterprise offerings that streamline workflow processes with maximum control and access to information and metadata for management, data exchange, analysis, and reporting. With more than a decade of experience and a proven track record in nearly 250 television and multimedia organizations worldwide, ProConsultant Informatique exemplifies excellence in innovation and performance. For more information, please visit www.proconsultant.net

