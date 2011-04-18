AmberFin to Provide ProRes Support to iCR Product Family

At NAB 2011, AmberFin announced that its multiple award-winning iCR product family now adds native support for the Apple ProRes codec. This gives AmberFin iCR users a new high-quality, 10-bit HD codec option for Automated Ingest and Quality Control for Final Cut Pro workflows and for exporting to iTunes.

AmberFin CTO Bruce Devlin said, “The iCR platform now gives customers a new level of efficiency for their workflows that require ProRes, when they create multiple high quality versions of content from a single tape or a stream source.”

ProRes will be an option available as part of the forthcoming iCR V7.00 release programme.

AmberFin is a company at the heart of solving file based workflow problems for content owners, broadcasters, sports organizations and post-production houses. AmberFin’s Scalable Media Factory, based on the iCR family of modular software products, digitizes and transforms new and archived content and combines a service oriented design philosophy with intelligent use of cost-effective generic IT. This enables customers to save time, increase revenues and grow in-line with business demands. Transforming the content that owners have, into the content that consumers want, AmberFin iCR delivers the best quality pictures across multiple delivery platforms. At the same time, industry-first Unified Quality Control integrates both automatic and manual systems for baseband and file QC within the same user environment, leading to increased productivity and eliminating expensive re-works. AmberFin has experienced phenomenal sales growth of 75% in the last year thanks to hundreds of iCR systems being deployed worldwide. iCR systems are trusted where quality matters by some of the world’s leading media organizations, including Sony Pictures, NBA, Turner Broadcasting, National Geographic, Discovery and Warner Brothers.

Privately held by Advent Venture Partners, AmberFin is headquartered in Basingstoke, UK. More information is available at: www.amberfin.com