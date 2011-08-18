Sencore's Jeff Briden to Present Poster on DVB-S2 Modulation at IBC2011

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Aug. 17, 2011 -- Sencore today announced that Jeff Briden, the company's vice president of product management and customer satisfaction, has been chosen to present a technical poster at the upcoming IBC2011 conference in Amsterdam. Briden will be on hand to discuss the "Field Trials of 8PSK and 16APSK DVB-S2 Modulation Poster," at a drinks reception on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Future Zone at the RAI Amsterdam.

"I'm looking forward to discussing the challenges of implementing high-order modulation schemes for the transmission of DVB-S2 signals, and the latest data and information Sencore has gathered on modulator performance," said Briden. "The IBC reception presents the ideal forum for attendees and technology vendors to discuss the latest innovations in video delivery in a focused yet informal setting."

In his 18 years at Sencore, Briden has played an instrumental role in moving the company into new technologies and markets such as HDTV, 8-VSB, advance digital modulation, MPEG-2, and H.264 video delivery. Known for his innovative thinking, he holds a patent for the method of 8-VSB signal generation used in the world's first portable HDTV RF stream player. Briden was instrumental in developing Sencore's MRD-3187 series professional IRD, which has been widely adopted by broadcasters, satellite providers, and cable MSOs. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering with emphasis on fiber optic communications from Texas A&M University.

For more information about the Sencore family of signal quality and video delivery solutions, visit www.sencore.com.

# # #

About Sencore Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

ENDS