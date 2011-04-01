Quicklink Bonding Box to be showcased at NAB 2011
At NAB, Quicklink will showcase the Quicklink Bonding Box to be used with Quicklink Store and Forward and Live LNG software from a laptop.The Linux based unit weighing only 0.7 kg supports up to 7 of the GPRS/2G / 3G /3.5G Sims and has an additional 4 LAN Ethernet ports. Includes patent pending unique 100ms load balancing response algorithm and an ultra-low 400ms delay (dependant on local network latency).The external SMA antenna interface and the 12v connector are perfect for use in a vehicle. Contact Sales@quicklink.tv
