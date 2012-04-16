Digital Alert Systems and Florical Systems Partner to Streamline EAS Message Flow From Ingest to On-Air

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- April 16, 2012 -- Digital Alert Systems today announced that it has partnered with Florical Systems, a leading provider of television automation solutions, to facilitate more structured and seamless integration of Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages into the broadcast workflow. Using Digital Alert Systems' unique EAS-Net protocol, the two companies have integrated the DASDEC emergency messaging platform with the Florical automation system to simplify and improve EAS message handling and playout.

"Through our partnership with Digital Alert Systems, we are able to provide broadcasters with a fully automated EAS solution from acquisition to on-air, as well as fully documented reconciliation via ARL for compliance," said Philippe Generali, president and CEO of Florical Systems. "With this end-to-end approach, Florical Systems' automation customers can better manage their overall broadcast streams -- and use a single user interface to covering the required EAS messaging over multiple streams."

Florical's Acuitas station-in-a-box solution acquires EAS data from the DASDEC system and inserts reconcilable events directly into the AirBoss schedule. The EAS-Net communications protocol affords a network-centric approach to handling EAS messages, in turn ensuring that EAS messages are seamlessly integrated into the broadcast timeline without messy or costly interruptions and without the need for multiple user interfaces and complex wiring.

"The simpler we can make EAS, the better," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics. "In this context, the improved flow of EAS messages in the programming timeline creates a better overall experience, and using Florical to provide this level of integration is a real plus for our customers."

Broadcasters working with Florical automation systems can easily add the DASDEC EAS product to their workflows, and existing DASDEC users who are considering automation can employ Florical systems with the knowledge that the two products interoperate smoothly.

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and the company's DASDEC EAS messaging platform is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

About Florical Systems

Florical is the leader in television automation solutions providing innovative technology to simplify your operation. Florical offers the latest advances in automation technology such as off-the-shelf station-in-a-box video server technology, remote access of system control, automated reports for traffic and management, and unique applications for centralizing operations and centrally managing content. More information is available at www.florical.com.

About Digital Alert Systems

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

