DANIEL WANG ZHERUN TO BECOME RTW'S SALES MANAGER FOR CHINA AND SOUTHEAST ASIA

Pro Audio Vendor Plans to Establish Representative Office in Beijing

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 15 FEBRUARY 2012 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, has appointed Daniel Wang Zherun as the company's new Sales Manager for China and Southeast Asia. Wang Zherun's top priority will be the establishment of a new representative office in Beijing.

In 2009 and 2010, Daniel Wang Zherun worked as RTW's business development manager in Beijing, which has provided him with a deep understanding of both the RTW product range and the market environment in China and Southeast Asia. As sales manager, he will now assume additional responsibilities for developing those markets and establishing a more efficient sales infrastructure.

"We are very happy to have Daniel Wang Zherun back on our team," says Mahmoud Chatah, RTW's Director of Marketing and Sales. "While the local presence of the RTW brand on the Chinese and Southeast-Asian markets is currently strong, Wang Zherun will continue to expand our options in those markets. The establishment of a representative office in China is a significant advancement for us in that region. RTW has already seen much positive feedback from Asian retailers and users."

"In the future, RTW's market-leading metering and monitoring systems will play a much greater role in China's fast-evolving broadcast market," adds Wang Zherun. "This is particularly true with regard to the rise of HDTV and the loudness war, which is a widely discussed issue in China, too."