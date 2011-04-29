Nevion solutions bring live HD video from Argentine racetrack

Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo relies on Flashlink to transport video for the Gran Premio de la República

Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 29, 2011 – Nevion, a leading video transport solutions provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, has announced that its Flashlink fiber optic transport solutions will be used by the horse racing venue, Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo, for its most prominent race, the Gran Premio de la República, which takes place on Sunday May 1. Nevion’s Flashlink solutions will transport live HD video over fiber from the racetrack to TV stations, bookmakers and large screens throughout the venue.

Located in Buenos Aires, Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo is one of the most prominent horse racing venues in Argentina, and the two kilometer Gran Premio de la República is its most important race of the year, attracting famous horses and jockeys from around the world. It has installed Argentina’s first state-of-the-art HD studio facility as part of ongoing investment to reinforce its position as one of the world’s most important racetracks. Before this investment, the venue used analog video and audio, transporting the signals via coaxial cable.

After evaluating several solutions, Hipodromo Argentino found Nevion’s Flashlink solutions to be the best option for providing high quality HD transport for such a mission-critical application. Since being installed last year by Nevion’s partner in Argentina, Sistemas de Video Comunicación S.A. (SVC), the Flashlink solutions have been used to transport live HD video for several high profile races.

“Our Flashlink solutions are used extensively to transport video feeds from sports venues to TV studios across the globe,” said Thomas Heinzer, CTO, Nevion. “Whether it’s the FIFA World Cup, the Asian Games or the Gran Premio de la República, Flashlink’s world class optical performance is relied upon by sports organizations and broadcasters to transport video from the most important sporting events in the world.”

The Flashlink solutions chosen by Hipodromo Argentino include:

• The AAV-HD-XMUX and the AAV-HD-DMUX for transporting HD video and AES audio over four links

• The 3GHD-EO and the 3GHD-OE for transporting two HD video signals over two links

• The SDI-EO and the AVA-DMUX-R for transporting four analog composite video signals over one link

Nevion solutions are used by sports venues, broadcasters and service providers across Latin America to broadcast high profile events such as the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Brazil, Carnival, the Sao Paulo Marathon and numerous football matches across the region.

Flashlink video transport and signal processing solutions are distinguished in broadcast environments by their ultra-low power requirements, compact form factors and high reliability. Recent innovations include a world record-setting, error-free signal transport of 3G signals over a single optical link of 120km. Flashlink features the lightest 2RU frame on the market and a completely fan-free environment, eliminating fan maintenance and replacement, and further increasing reliability.

About Sistemas de Video Comunicación S.A.

Sistemas De Video Comunicación (SVC) is a market leader providing professional TV equipment in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. With almost 25 years’ experience in these markets, SVC offers engineering services with specialists in areas such as importation, sales, installation and post-sales service. SVC’s offices include a showroom for product demonstrations and a technical support lab with specialists trained in represented companies’ products. SVC has been a pioneer introducing concepts and technologies such as cable and satellite, non-linear technology, analog-to-digital migration and HD. For more information please visit www.svc.com.ar.

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video services, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. For more information please visit www.nevion.com.

