Sinclair Broadcast Group Deploys LiveU to Power Local ENG Operations with its Backpack Technology

LiveU (www.liveu.tv), the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions, has signed a long-term agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group. The company has already deployed more than 20 of its flagship LU60 cellular ENG backpacks to power local electronic newsgathering operations at more than 20 of Sinclair’s television stations nationwide.

“Our local news departments strive to deliver the highest quality news product to our viewers,” said Del Parks, Vice President of Engineering and Operations, Sinclair Broadcast Group. “LiveU’s LU60 technology provides us with an efficient and nimble way to get our reporters out into the field, bringing the news home to our viewers in the quickest manner possible. “

“I’ve been using LiveU’s product first-hand here in Nashville for several months,” said Bob Shrader, Chief News Photographer with WZTV. “This system is rock solid and allows us to deliver reliable live transmissions from the field during our morning, midday and evening news shows. And LiveU’s round-the-clock support is second to none.”

“When we began discussing our technology with Sinclair, they expressed the importance of reliability and resiliency, meaning the system had to work well and work consistently when they needed to be live,” said Mike Savello, Vice President of Sales, LiveU. “After a successful trial-run with Bob in Nashville, our LU60 product met all of the needs on their list. We provided portability and sustained video transmission quality and signal, all in a cost-effective manner.”

LiveU’s flagship LU60 product is the industry’s first bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency, up to 1080 HD video and sub-second latency for a satellite-like experience.

About LiveU

LiveU (http://www.liveu.tv/) is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s backpack / handheld solutions include multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links, which are optimized for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. With top-tier customers in 60+ countries across five continents, LiveU’s solutions have been used at high-profile events, including the 2012 US Presidential Campaign, 2011 British Royal Wedding, Academy Awards®, GRAMMY Awards®, Super Bowl, NBA All Star Weekend, Brazilian Carnival, World Cup in South Africa and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies, owns and operates, programs or provides sales services to 73 television stations in 46 markets. Sinclair's television group is affiliated with all major networks and reaches approximately 26% of all U.S. television households. For more information, please visit Sinclair's website at www.sbgi.net.

