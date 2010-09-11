SSL DV INTRODUCES AXIO AUTOMATION SCHEDULER FOR GRAVITY AT IBC 2010

AXIO Allows for Complex Replay Schedules for Gravity Decoder and Air Server Units

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company, is introducing its new AXIO Automation Scheduler for the Gravity Media Asset Management system at IBC 2010 (Stand 7.C15). As the latest addition to the Gravity Control set of software, AXIO allows operators to create complex automation schedules for replay via Gravity Decoders and Air Server units.

“AXIO is great for multi-channel broadcasters and content aggregators looking to make the most of their Gravity system,” says Shaun McTernan, vice president of marketing for SSL DV. “Of course, Gravity supports integration with a host of popular automation solutions via VDCP, 422 and custom protocols, but the addition of AXIO makes Gravity a cohesive end-to-end system covering acquisition, production, automation and playout for the broadcaster.”

Supporting full search and browse capabilities like other Gravity Control products, one AXIO can control up to 500 decoders or air servers from a single screen. Users can locate and position content on individual, horizontally oriented channel tracks. Repetitive elements can be automatically inserted into the playlist via time and date rules and applied up to 10 years in advance. AXIO also supports integration with popular traffic solutions via MOS, XML, or TXT files. Primary program channel and second channel ad content events are easily combined on a single timeline or viewed as A/B tracks.

Separate graphics tracks allow the operator to place up to four motion graphics and 12 stills at any time on every channel equipped with a Gravity Graphic PAK. All AXIO events are executed from the Gravity database server, allowing for full mirrored control of output devices to AIR. Multiple AXIO UI’s can also run on the same system, allowing multiple users to work on schedules.

SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company offers comprehensive advanced turnkey Gravity Digital Asset Management and rapid media production systems serving the entertainment, broadcast, education, corporate and government markets. Systems can be configured for small workgroups up to multi-location enterprise systems. For more information on our products or services please visit us on the Web at: www.solidstatelogic.com/gravity