Jünger Audio Boosts Its International Sales Team With Two New Appointments

Dynamics processing manufacturer Jünger Audio has boosted its international sales team by appointing two sales representatives, Christoph Harm and Jochen Wainwright.

Christoph Harm joins the company from Riedel Communications where he held the position of International Sales Manager with responsibility for the sales of all Riedel products and for generating new business. He will now be based at Jünger Audio’s Berlin office and will be responsible for sales across a number of territories including Italy, BeNeLux, the Middle East, Central Asia, parts of Africa and India.

Jochen Wainwright, who worked with Christoph for many years at Riedel, will also be based at the Berlin office and will handle Jünger Audio sales into Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Scandinavia, the Baltic Republics, Poland, CIS and Russia. Wainwright joins Jünger Audio from RTW, Cologne, where he was responsible for International Sales.

Commenting on the new appointments, Peter Poers, Managing Director of Jünger Audio says: “In recent years Jünger Audio has introduced a number of groundbreaking products to help broadcasters tackle the issue of audio loudness and we are already seeing an increase in sales as a result. The addition of Christoph and Jochen to our sales team significantly strengthens our ability to service existing customers and build links with new ones. Both men are highly experienced and have a thorough understanding of the broadcast market and our place within it. We are delighted to welcome them to the company.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com