AVIOM INTRODUCES NEW FINNISH DISTRIBUTOR WITH START OF THE NEW YEAR

ANAHEIM, CA, JANUARY 19, 2011 — Aviom, the exclusive developer of the world's most powerful audio transport protocol, A-Net®, is pleased to announce the appointment of Studiotec as the company’s new distributor in Finland, beginning January 2011.

Celebrating its 30th year in business, Studiotec is the leading importer of audio, video and lighting equipment in Finland. “We are so excited to introduce our customers to the personal mixing and high-fidelity digital audio networking solutions Aviom has to offer,” says Peter Stråhlman, Studiotec’s managing director. “Aviom systems are not only modular and scalable, but they’re also ideal for a broad range of portable and fixed installation applications, helping us to serve customers in new, innovative ways we’re sure they’ll appreciate."

With Studiotec representing more than 90 manufacturers worldwide, Aviom looks forward to increasing its market share as it is introduced to the company’s expansive customer base including live sound, broadcast, recording studios, houses of worship, theaters, schools and post-production facilities in Finland.

“Having known Peter for about eight years, I immediately recognized that Studiotec, with its business contacts and knowledgeable sales teams covering live, install, broadcast and recording, would be the perfect partner for Aviom,” says Nick Williams, international marketing and sales director EMEA, Asia Pacific for Aviom.

Aviom pioneered personal mixing with its Pro16® Monitor Mixing System and continues to break new ground with the revolutionary Pro64® Series of audio networking products. With tens of thousands of products in the field today, Aviom has set the standard for high performance, scalable digital solutions. All Aviom systems harness the power of A-Net®, Aviom's innovative digital audio technology that simplifies system design while enhancing flexibility and fidelity. All Aviom products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA.