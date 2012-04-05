Nattress Film Transitions Released for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects

Add popular transition effects to your film toolbox; Flash, burn, jump and dissolve your footage with unique transition effects

Boston, MA - April 4, 2012 -Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, introduces Nattress Film Transitions to FxFactory, available now for Final Cut Pro, Motion and After Effects. Users can easily add dynamic transition effects to footage, simulating burning film, jumpy splicing, overexposure, and optical dissolves for a unique look. Users can test the plugins free of charge in trial mode. Film Transitions can be purchased for 49 USD.

Nattress Film Transitions Include:

Burn Through – This effect mimics the melting and burning of the film image when the film jams in the projector and gets roasted by the projector lamp. Select from several different burn styles, or create and load your own.

Film Dissolve – This transition brings the power of film-log space to recreate the illusion of an optical dissolve. Choose from four different styles of dissolve – each applying light in a distinct fashion, simulating film dissolves produced in the various stages of film processing.

Film Flash – This transition mimics the effect of overexposing the film as it slows down to a stop at the end of a take.

Jumpy Splice – This popular transition simulates the effect of film jumping out of the projector's registration sprockets at the point of a tape splice. Choose from 35mm, 16mm, 8mm and Super8 style film.

More Information on Nattress Film Transitions

Download the Nattress Press Kit

Nattress Film Transitions Tutorial Video

About Nattress Productions and Founder Graeme Nattress

Nattress Productions was founded by Graeme Nattress in 2004. Graeme, who is originally from England, makes his home in Ontario, Canada, where he uses his mathematical training and unique insights to program creative solutions for image processing. Graeme also applies his knowledge of color science, image manipulation, compression and digital video to the development of the RED Digital Cinema camera systems.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. Please visit the Noise Industries website for more information.

