Wilkins joins RTW as international sales manager
Audio metering and control device specialist RTW has appointed Anthony Wilkins as its new international sales manager. Wilkins is an English native speaker and has lived and worked in Great Britain, Switzerland, Germany and Ireland. His main role will be to control and coordinate RTW’s international sales from the corporate headquarters at Cologne.
Wilkins has more than 25 years of experience in the pro audio industry and is currently completing his MBA.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox