HARMAN Prepares For Next Stage In Evolution of HiQnet™ Configuration and Control Software

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – At InfoComm 2012, HARMAN will introduce the single-most comprehensive audio networking solution for professional sound applications. The announcement will mark the next stage in the continuing evolution of HARMAN’s HiQnet™ configuration and control software.

HiQnet was designed with the active participation of leaders in the professional systems integration community and has been deployed successfully on some of the largest and most ambitious audio integration projects including the Olympic, NFL, MLB, EPL and World Cup stadia; cutting edge, demanding performing arts venues; high-capacity houses of worship and prestigious parliamentary chambers where reliability and intelligibility are especially critical.

“This announcement marks the culmination of our long-term strategy to provide a powerful singular platform that will be the standard for audio networking going forward. Our latest introduction will underscore the power and potential of HARMAN’s system-level approach to professional audio system design and development,” stated Adam Holladay, market manager, HARMAN System Development and Integration Group.

HARMAN HiQnet™ is the world's first connectivity and control protocol that integrates all product categories in the signal chain for professional audio systems of all types, size, and applications. HARMAN HiQnet no longer requires the user to manage multiple disparate operating systems or be responsible for programming individual signal processors, speaker controllers, wireless microphone systems, and mixing consoles. HiQnet was developed by engineers from across HARMAN’s Professional Division and is coordinated by the System Development and Integration Group (SDIG), a team of dedicated systems specialists based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets — supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.