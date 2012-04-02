China Beijing TV Station chooses Envivio 4Caster encoder for IPTV, OTT service

China Beijing TV Station (BTV) has selected the Envivio 4Caster C4 Gen III encoders to power its IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) services to Internet and mobile devices.

BTV currently offers 12 SD channels and three HD broadcast TV channels, with plans to launch Internet TV and mobile TV services shortly.

Envivio offers an encoding/transcoding solution developed specifically for delivery to any screen. The 1RU 4Caster appliance performs a variety of functions, including: multi-profile encoding, transcoding, packaging, encryption and publishing within a single system that delivers broadcast-quality TV, HTTP streaming and 3GPP mobile video. Envivio’s software-based encoding architecture, Envivio Muse, is allowing BTV to add support for new devices and formats as they expand their services.

