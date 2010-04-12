Avid Raises the Bar with New Editing Systems: Increases Format Support, Openness and Speed

Media Composer, Symphony and NewsCutter answer customer requests for native RED, QuickTime, Canon XF workflows; Low-cost third-party hardware support and RGB 4:4:4

NAB (Booth #SU902), LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2010—Raising the bar on format flexibility, openness and speed, Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID) today introduced new versions of its industry-leading editing systems: Media Composer® (v5), NewsCutter® (v9) and Symphony™ (v5). New features include:

• Native support for popular industry formats including RED, QuickTime and Canon XF—eliminating timely transcode, re-wrap and log and transfer processes for customers.

• Support for Matrox MX02™ Mini monitoring hardware, which is ideal for customers looking for a low-cost external monitoring solution that enables field editing and simplified client screening sessions.

• HD-RGB finishing capabilities that empower customers to maximize their budgets by keeping high-end finishing work in-house. Avid Media Composer Nitris® DX now offers Dual Link HD-RGB support, allowing customers to digitize RGB 4:4:4 material from video sources like Sony® HDCAM SR™. A new RGB player and full-effects processing support provide greater precision for color, keying and effects work, satisfying the demands of the highest quality productions.

• Multi-channel audio support and an array of new usability enhancements to the interface.

Expanded Format Support—More Flexibility and Choice for Customers

Avid Media Access (AMA) enhances productivity by offering support for the most popular file-based formats, eliminating the need for customers to transcode, re-wrap, log and transfer media. New formats natively supported in Media Composer, NewsCutter and Symphony editing systems as a result of AMA include:

• QuickTime: Allows customers to directly edit any media that plays in the QuickTime player, including the Apple ProRes codec and .MOV files generated by DSLR cameras such as the Canon 5D and 7D. Additionally, customers have the ability to import from devices that natively record and generate QuickTime and ProRes files like the AJA Ki Pro or Omneon Spectrum Server. Content can then easily be shared between Avid and third-party applications.

• RED: Provides direct access to .R3D footage, including full metadata preservation, allowing customers to work with full quality media throughout the entire production process. Additionally, RLX and RSX files are supported for high-fidelity color management and images are scaled to HD frame sizes for TV production.

• New Canon XF codec: Delivers support for the newest Canon camcorder, introduced today.

• XDCAM proxies: Offers access to proxy video and high-quality audio files, enabling customers to make more informed creative decisions in the offline edit and easily link back to full resolution XDCAM clips to complete projects.

Additionally, Media Composer, NewsCutter and Symphony systems now allow customers to work with the popular AVCHD format.

Additional New Features in Media Composer, NewsCutter and Symphony.

• Improved audio effects and multi-channel audio support: Delivers the ability to apply hundreds of real-time audio effects with support for Real-Time Audio Suite (RTAS) audio plug-ins, providing customers with more creative and corrective audio options within Avid video editing systems. Additionally, stereo timelines can now be treated as one channel/layer, easing handling and increasing available timeline real estate.

• Enhanced user interface: Offers a new timeline Smart Tool, featuring “drag and drop” audio and video elements as well as editing and trimming features for direct manipulation of clips in the timeline, providing customers with more choice in the way they work.

Pricing and Availability

Media Composer, Symphony and NewsCutter software will be available on June 10, 2010. For educational institutions and students, Media Composer v5 is just $295 USMSRP. Beginning June 10, 2010, students with academic versions of Media Composer software (versions 4 through 5) will qualify for complementary upgrades for four years from the date of software activation.

For more information on pricing and features visit: www.avid.com