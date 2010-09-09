SSL DV SHOWCASES NEW GRAVITY CLOUD COMPUTING CAPABILITIES AT IBC 2010

Software-As-A-Service Option Brings Gravity to Wider Market

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company, will showcase its new Gravity Cloud Computing capabilities for the Gravity Media Asset Management System at IBC 2010 (Stand 7.C15). As part of the original system development plan, this new implementation makes available all the power of Gravity as an Internet-accessible software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription.

“Our new software-as-a-service capability brings Gravity to a whole new level of accessibility for the end user,” says Shaun McTernan, vice president of marketing for SSL DV. “Many potential clients have a need for the power of Gravity, but do not necessarily have or want the support infrastructure to maintain and run the systems. With Gravity available as an Internet portal on a computer, the power of Gravity is more available to a wider range of end users.”

Cloud computing represents a paradigm shift for the industry at large as more companies desire the benefits of a web-based solution over the more technology intensive infrastructure of owning a system. The Gravity Cloud Computing service means that the end user no longer needs expertise in or control over the software and hardware of the typical Gravity system. As the service is entirely browser-based, SSL DV is responsible for all feature updates and compatibility issues.

The Gravity Cloud Computing service is fully scalable to meet any need, even beyond the initial service level agreement. Service includes user-defined access to the different software features of a Gravity system and includes remote storage and retrieval systems commensurate with client needs, with nearly endless capacity available for future expansion.

SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company offers comprehensive advanced turnkey Gravity Digital Asset Management and rapid media production systems serving the entertainment, broadcast, education, corporate and government markets. Systems can be configured for small workgroups up to multi-location enterprise systems. For more information on our products or services please visit us on the Web at: www.solidstatelogic.com/gravity.