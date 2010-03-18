PPC® Completes Acquisition of Evolution Broadband

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. — March 18, 2010 — PPC® today announced that it has closed the deal to acquire Evolution Broadband, a leading supplier of home distribution and subscriber drop systems for the North American cable and telecommunications market. With the acquisition now complete, PPC will leverage the sales and product development strengths of both companies to deliver innovative solutions from both product lines and to continue providing responsive sales and service across its newly expanded customer base.

Evolution Broadband's acquisition by PPC unites two proven lines of complementary products and services into one extensive portfolio. All PPC and Evolution Broadband customers now have access to the combined product portfolios of both companies. Equipped with these solutions, PPC is even better prepared to meet the needs of customers worldwide. From a customer perspective, daily operations will proceed without disruption of the customer experience and, in fact, will enhance PPC's coverage, focus, and service.

Evolution Digital, LLC is not part of the PPC acquisition and remains a separate entity. Evolution Digital will continue to focus on selling and developing products designed for cable operators to convert their systems to an all-digital video platform freeing up enormous bandwidth for advanced services. Evolution Digital will continue to be managed by Chris Egan and Brent Smith and will maintain all current partnerships with TiVo®, Conax®, and various manufacturing partners.

Additional information about PPC is available at www.ppc-online.com.

# # #

About PPC®

With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC® has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series™ solution for multiservice drop installations; the 50 ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

ENDS