Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ Provides Full Resolution HD Repurposing for KTVU-TV

Broadcast Management System Offers Customizable Logging Options

Newark, California - Digital Nirvana, Inc., a leading provider of media industry solutions, announced today that its MonitorIQ Broadcast Management System (MonitorIQ BMS) has been purchased by KTVU-TV, Channel 2 in Oakland, CA.

MonitorIQ BMS is a next-generation broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, web publishing, signal monitoring, aircheck logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance, with a powerful web-based management user interface designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

"One of the main reasons we purchased MonitorIQ was for its ability to repurpose HD," says Don Thompson, KTVU manager of engineering operations. "Our promotions department does a very quick turnaround of breaking news promos and we want to be able to maintain that HD format, which we do not currently have the ability to do."

MonitorIQ is a configurable logger with the ability to set recordings based on its needs. Digital Nirvana's MonitorIQ will allow KTVU to customize its recordings based on time block, channel or episode.

KTVU, Channel 2, is the San Francisco Bay area's Fox affiliate that has been owned by Atlanta-based Cox Media Group, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, since 1964, making it the largest Fox affiliate by market size that is not owned and operated by the network. In addition to KTVU, MonitorIQ will also be used by its sister station KICU-TV, Channel 36 in San Jose, CA.

KTVU has been working closely with Digital Nirvana since mid-2009. Thompson has been very happy with KTVU's relationship with Digital Nirvana thus far. "They have listened to us, accepted our suggestions, worked with us in development, addressed our concerns, and put our minds at ease. We are very much looking forward to integrating this new system into our workflow."

About Digital Nirvana

Since 1996, Digital Nirvana has been empowering customers with robust, state-of-the-art knowledge management technologies. With extensive media industry expertise, Digital Nirvana makes it possible for organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage with innovative product and service offerings. The industry-leading MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System from Digital Nirvana is a full-featured monitoring platform incorporating the most advanced capabilities available in an affordable, networked appliance. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Newark, California and has operations in multiple locations globally.

Further information is available at http://www.MonitorIQ.TV