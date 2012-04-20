Thomson Video Networks and Jünger Audio Partnership Offers Streamlined Loudness Control Solutions

Thomson Video Networks has announced a strategic partnership with Jünger Audio that will bring Jünger’s renowned audio loudness technology to the ViBE encoding platform. With sophisticated handling of loudness built in, ViBE encoders will allow customers to achieve a reduced infrastructure footprint, as well as providing a simpler and more effective solution to regulatory loudness requirements.

Jünger Audio’s sophisticated audio leveling technology delivers broadcast audio that complies with all current loudness regulations (ATSC A/85, ITU 1770 and EBU R128). The company’s LEVEL MAGICTM algorithm provides a comprehensive series of level controls that address all of the issues broadcasters currently face, with audio coming from a wide variety of sources. Based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle, where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, LEVEL MAGIC offers level management with exceptionally high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.

“We have chosen Jünger from the key players in this arena because the LEVEL MAGIC algorithm is very highly regarded by broadcast sound engineers for the outstanding results it delivers,” said Claude Perron, chief technology officer of Thomson Video Networks. “Audio quality is a key criterion for our customers and an important part of the viewer experience, and with this collaboration we can combine the leading loudness solution with the leading encoding technology.”

Thomson Video Networks and Jünger will work jointly to integrate LEVEL MAGIC into the ViBE platform, and the technology will be incorporated into new ViBE products from Q3 2012. An easy software upgrade will be available to customers of existing ViBE EM4000 and VS7000 units.

“In the light of new legislation, broadcasters around the world are very aware of the need to maintain legal audio levels,” said Peter Poers, managing director of Jünger Audio. “As audio specialists, we have spent many years developing technologies that address the loudness issue without any detrimental effect on sound quality. By combining LEVEL MAGIC with ViBE encoding, it is now much easier for broadcasters to deploy and operate a solution that complies with all current loudness regulations and offers a smaller footprint, thus minimizing the possibility of errors.”

-ends-

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.

Information about products from Jünger Audio is available at www.junger-audio.com

About Thomson Video Networks

From the very onset of digital TV broadcasting, the Thomson name has been synonymous with supplying expertise, quality, and reliability to the world’s leading broadcasters. Since delivering the world’s first large-scale direct-to-home satellite system, Thomson Video Networks has been a global leader in compression systems for satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV, mobile TV, and Web streaming. The company helps its customers deliver superior quality video to anything from small handheld devices to large 3D HD screens, with the lowest bandwidth to ensure a profitable business model. A trusted supplier to more than 20 percent of the active channels deployed worldwide, with a global support presence and a reputation for delivering quality at every stage, Thomson Video Networks offers the experience and range of products to meet every need, from hybrid multiformat compression systems to contribution links for content exchange networks.

Information about products from Thomson Video Networks is available at www.thomson-networks.com.