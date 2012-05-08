Harmonic unveils ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder

Harmonic introduced its next-generation ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD) at the 2012 NAB Show.

The multifunction ProView 7100 provides transcoding, transport stream descrambling and MPEG stream processing in a single rack unit. Leveraging a flexible and modular design, the IRD’s SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video decoders and transcoders allow content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs and telcos to address a wide range of full transport stream distribution and contribution applications, including DVB descrambling and digital turnaround processing.

The ProView 7100 performs multiformat video decoding with up to four stereo pairs of audio decoding, descrambles up to four transport streams and transcodes up to eight channels. Its capabilities allow users to distribute high-quality, multiformat video to their customers by leveraging Harmonic’s H.264 and MPEG-2 video codec expertise.