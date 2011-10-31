HARMAN’s Studer Appoints Michael Franklin as U.S. Senior Sales Manager

NORTHRIDGE, California— HARMAN’s Studer has appointed Michael Franklin to the position of Senior Sales Manager in the United States. Franklin’s primary responsibility will be to help drive sales of Studer digital consoles in the broadcast market throughout the country.

Franklin brings a strong background in business development and sales in the industry, having worked most recently with Solid State Logic, in addition to more than 13 years with Euphonix. His experience includes the development of sustainable relationships with prominent end clients, increasing sales revenue and successfully growing the presence of his companies into new markets.

“As Studer continues to expand its foothold in the United States, the addition of Michael Franklin to our sales team will help us achieve even greater success in the U.S. market,” said Rob Lewis, U.S. Sales Director for Studer.

“Studer’s digital consoles are known throughout the industry for their intuitive operation, reliability and, most importantly, world-class sound quality,” Franklin commented. “With this in mind, the opportunities for growth in the United States are massive and I am looking forward to helping Studer consoles find their way into the country’s most prestigious applications!”

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets – supported by 15 leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson®. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 20 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 12,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported sales of $3.8 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2011.