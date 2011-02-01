COUNTRY MUSIC TELEVISION (CMT) CHOOSES YANGAROO’S DMDS FOR MUSIC VIDEO SUBMISSIONS

TORONTO, CANADA – YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the industry’s leading secure digital media distribution company, today announced that Country Music Television (CMT) is the latest major broadcaster to choose to receive SD and HD music videos via YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS). CMT, the leading television and digital authority on country music and entertainment, plans to complete the transition to digital delivery by March 31st 2011.

“YANGAROO is clearly leading the way to digital video workflows,” said Jay Frank, SVP Music Strategy for CMT. “We expect DMDS will help content owners deliver their music videos to us in a quicker, greener, and much more efficient manner as well as streamline our review and programming processes.”

“CMT is a very important broadcast destination for us as the country music format is one of the largest in the U.S., and one we have identified as key to our success,” said Scott Wambolt, CEO of YANGAROO Inc. “This is another example of how we are executing on our profitable growth strategy as our network of major, regional, and secondary music video destinations continues to grow and with the addition of CMT now exceeds 100 destinations.”

YANGAROO’S technology team has worked closely with broadcast engineers to refine the DMDS process for digitally distributing SD and HD television broadcast-quality video to integrate with and enhance broadcaster workflows. DMDS also transcodes the television broadcast quality file for online availability for streaming and provision of a frame-accurate preview quality version with the time-code burned in, which improves reviewing and editing processes. The broadcast-quality video file can be easily integrated into Online Editing Suites, On-Air Playback Servers and stored in a Digital Archive Server.

About CMT

CMT, a unit of Viacom’s MTV Networks (NYSE: VIA and VIA.B), is the leading television and digital authority on country music and entertainment, reaching more than 91 million homes in the U.S. CMT and its website, CMT.com, offer an unparalleled mix of music, news, live concerts and series and is the top resource for country music on demand. The network’s digital platforms include the 24-hour music channel, CMT Pure Country, CMT Mobile and CMT VOD.

About YANGAROO

YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital delivery solution for the music and advertising industries. DMDS is a Web-based delivery system that pioneers secure digital file distribution by incorporating biometrics, high-value encryption and watermarking. DMDS replaces the physical distribution of audio and video content for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, award shows and other authorized recipients with more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital delivery of broadcast quality media via the Internet.

Named one of Canada’s Top 100 Tech Companies for 2009 by Canadian Business, YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, and London, U.K. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB:YOOIF. For further information, please contact Scott Wambolt at 416-534-0607 ext 111 or visit www.yangaroo.com.