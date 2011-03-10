LYNX Technik Will Debut a new yellobrik™ Distribution Amplifier at NAB2011

LYNX Technik AG, provider of modular interface solutions is expanding its yellobrik line with a new distribution amplifier at NAB 2011, booth N820.

The yellobrik DVA 1704 is a compact “brick-style” one input, 4 output (1>4) analog video or sync distribution amplifier. It distributes analog SD and HD video signals or SD bi-level and HD tri-level sync pulses. It features user-adjustable gain and cable equalization for signal integrity.

It has been designed for wide bandwidth applications that require splitting an incoming signal into multiple outputs, all while maintaining pristine broadcast signal quality.

The unit comes with a power supply and transport case and can be used as a standalone device or racked mounted using the yellobrik 1RU 19” chassis. Up to 14 modules (mix-and match yellobriks) plus central and redundant power supplies can be accommodated in the yellobrik rack.

The new yellobrik analog SD/HD video / sync distribution amplifier will be on display at NAB 2011 booth N820.