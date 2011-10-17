Robert Juliat Victor and Flo Followspots Join Acey Decy Inventory

Acey Decy Lighting, a sales and rental company in San Fernando, California that has been servicing the feature film and television industries since 1963, has added Robert Juliat 1159 Victor and 1459 Flo 1800W followspots to its rental inventory.

"We bought four Victors," says Carlos Sandoval, vice president of operations at Acey Decy. "Victor's light output is very even from the center of the spot towards the edges; you get a much more even light across the fill with the optics. And the fact that they have a douser at hand level, where you operate the light for panning and tilting, is definitely perfect for us. The variable focus range is excellent, and its size factor is also a plus."

Acey Decy acquired a pair of Flo followspots to replace 2K Xenon fixtures. "We chose them for the same reasons as the Victors," Sandoval reports. "Rigging this light on a scaffold is much easier as the light and power supplies are much lighter and smaller. They do a very good pattern projection, too. We'll be using the Flos for television shows and events. The fixtures have a slot for dropping in color correction filters, which is great for television - we especially like that feature."

Both Victor and Flo have high-performance double condenser optical systems, flicker-free electronic ballasts, 100 percent closing iris in a removable cassette, 100 percent closing mechanical dimmer, 'A' size gobo holder and silent hot restrike ignitions. Victor boasts a six-way boomerang color changer system with removable filter frames as standard; Flo sports a fan-cooled Push/Pull system as standard. They both offer frost and IR filters on flip levers.

"We're very pleased with the units," says Sandoval. "We like their light output, even field, ease of operation and reliability. We expect to use the Victors and Flos for more and more projects."

About Robert Juliat

Robert Juliat is a three-generation, independent family-run company dedicated to the manufacturing of professional stage lighting products. Robert Juliat lights are used by customers who include Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion, New York's Lincoln Center, LA's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Bruce Springsteen, Disney Theme Parks, Carnegie Hall, The San Francisco Opera and Ballet, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Comedie Francaise, The Sydney Opera House, plus theatres, schools and public venues around the world.

R&D, production and the company headquarters are based in the village of Fresnoy-en-Thelle, 50 km north of Paris. Robert Juliat USA is located in Wallingford, Connecticut. For more information visit www.robertjuliatamerica.com.