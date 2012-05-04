Sencore Announces ProCare Training Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- May 3, 2012 -- Sencore, a leading provider of signal quality and video delivery solutions, today announced the launch of its ProCare training program. As the newest addition to Sencore's ProCare customer support and professional services offering, the training program includes a variety of training courses that can be delivered on site at the customer's facility or remotely via the Web.

"At Sencore, we're dedicated to helping our customers plan, install, operate, maintain, and troubleshoot their video delivery operations through a simple and efficient approach, based on best practices and specific requirements. Our new training program was designed with those objectives in mind," said Jeff Briden, vice president of product management at Sencore. "In addition to courses focused on specific Sencore products, we're also offering a series of technology-oriented topics designed to bring customers up to speed on the technologies and trends that are driving today's most cutting-edge media operations."

The Sencore ProCare training program will initially include courses focused on the company's MRD 3187B modular receiver decoder, TSS series transport stream servers, and comprehensive VideoBRIDGE monitoring system probes and software. Sencore also offers an MPEG refresher course covering transport stream structure and MPEG standards and concepts, and an MPEG/IP course covering MPEG-over-IP video streaming concepts, standards, and applications. Custom courses can also be designed based on customer requirements for specific products or technology topics. Additional topics will be added based on customer demand.

In addition to the training courses, Sencore's global ProCare customer support program offers 24/7 support; system planning and consultation; on-site installation and integration assistance; and on-site service, support, and troubleshooting. For more information about Sencore products and services, visit www.sencore.com

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of reliable, cost-effective signal transmission and content monitoring solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV markets. Backed by world-class customer service and support, Sencore's portfolio includes signal processing products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment. Designed to meet the needs of an ever-changing industry -- including IP-based video delivery and OTT applications -- Sencore solutions ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore can be found at www.sencore.com.

