Matrox Announces Support for Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium Software

NAB 2011 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2011 – Matrox® Video Products Group today announced support for Adobe® Creative Suite® 5.5 Production Premium software with the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices. The award-winning Matrox MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and can be easily moved among desktop systems in a facility, installed in an OB van, or taken on the road with a laptop. Key features include: full-resolution, full frame rate, multi-layer, realtime video editing via Matrox RT™ technology; lightning fast H.264 file creation for smart phones, iPad, the web, and Blu-ray via Matrox MAX™ technology; and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion. In addition, the Matrox MXO2 devices ship with a variety of productivity enhancing applications: Matrox A/V Tools (PC) for fast capture/ playback of audio, video, and still frames, Matrox MAX H.264 Capture (PC) for direct capture to H.264 files, Matrox Vetura Capture (Mac) for quick and easy capture to a variety of QuickTime codecs, and Matrox Vetura Playback (Mac) for convenient playback of H.264 and .mov files.

“Having a range of I/O options is important for our customers,” said Ginna Baldassarre, senior product manager for professional video editing at Adobe. “The unique features of the Matrox RT technology such as hardware encoding to popular formats gives our customers more capabilities for both Macintosh and Windows. Combined with software innovations such as the updated Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe Premiere® Pro CS5.5, we jointly provide productivity advantages that positively impact nearly every area of professional editing and I/O.”

“Content creators catering to the broadcast market, in particular, will benefit from the tight integration of the new Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 software with Matrox MXO2 devices to view closed captioning data of SD and HD timelines on HD-SDI, SDI, or analog SD monitors,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “In addition, they can simultaneously deliver HD and SD masters containing closed captioning.” The Matrox MXO2 devices will be demonstrated at NAB 2011 in booth SL2515.

Price and availability

Matrox MXO2 support for Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium software will be available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website in June 2011.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, streaming, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox’s Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976,Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.