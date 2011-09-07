Clear-Com Spotlights Innovative Intercom Solutions at PLASA 2011

Technology Leader Displays HME DX210 and Eclipse Digital Matrix System Version 5.2 with Optocore

LONDON, UK, 11 SEPTEMBER 2011—Clear-Com a global leader in critical voice communication systems and the chief provider of partyline intercom systems for the UK entertainment and installation sectors, will bring its HME DX210 to this year’s PLASA 2011 (Stand 1.F29). The company will also showcase its Eclipse Digital Matrix System Version 5.2 with Optocore digital fibre and Synchronous Audio Network plus Ethernet (SANE) CAT5 network interfaces. In addition, Orbital Sound, Clear-Com’s UK distributor for the theatre and event markets, will be available at the stand to address visitor queries about sound and communication for live events and performances.

In today’s world of live production, crew members coordinating live events such as sports, concert tours, political conventions and other scenarios require robust and reliable wireless and wired voice communication systems. Clear-Com’s latest intercom innovations, the HME DX210 and Eclipse matrices with Optocore, were purpose-built to enable efficient collaboration among production team members. They are easy to install, use and manage while offering the level of sophistication, flexibility and scalability that live production demands.

HME DX210: Advanced Capabilities for Demanding Productions

Shown at PLASA for the first time, the HME DX210 demonstrates superior wireless performance in the 2.4 GHz band, delivering interference-free communications and exceptional sound clarity for highly demanding productions. Improved interface capabilities create a more seamless connection with 2-wire and 4-wire intercom systems. The newly-designed base station offers intuitive operations and supports up to 4 full-duplex users. Its compatible lightweight beltpacks are rugged and easy to use. With the addition of the HME DX210, Clear-Com is the only provider in the live performance market to offer the widest selection of basic, advanced and expert level wireless intercom solutions to customers with any budget, technical requirement and environment.

Eclipse V5.2 and Optocore Interfaces: Full Solution to Route Audio, Data and Intercom Signals

In partnership with Optocore, a pioneer in fibre-optic based audio and data network distribution, Clear-Com now offers 1RU Optocore interfaces, V3R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com (4-channels) and the X6R-FX-INTERCOM for Clear-Com (8-channels), to provide real-time audio, intercom and data distribution over fibre.

In live televised events, Optocore enables intercom connection through redundant fibre between the Clear-Com Eclipse matrix in the main studio or master control and Clear-Com V-Series panels in the remote location and OB Vans. The X6R-FX-INTERCOM is used in areas requiring a high number of intercom connections, such as at the matrix in a larger facility and remote location with multiple panels. The V3R-FX-INTERCOM can be used for OB Vans, where the number of panels is smaller.

In fixed installations like theatres and opera houses, Optocore can be used as a transport platform for audio, data and intercom. With different types of analog and digital audio and with X6R-FX-INTERCOM and V3R-FX-INTERCOM interfaces, Optocore provides a complete solution for audio and intercom, connecting the stage, stage manager desk, consoles positions and amp room.

The V3R-FX-INTERCOM and X6R-FX-INTERCOM are intercom interfaces for the Optocore distribution networks based on the market-proven Optocore and SANE technology platforms. The Optocore dual-redundant fibre-ring-based network can transport up to 1024 channels of 48 kHz sampled digital audio or can be reallocated to route data and video signals simultaneously with multi-directional audio. The SANE platform is based on CAT5 cabling, which carries up to 64 channels of very low latency digital audio and a redundant pair operating at the standard 100Mbit Ethernet. By using a ring topology, SANE is as fault tolerant as the Optocore fibre-based solution and supports up to 24 interface nodes.

About Clear-Com

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analog & Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.

About HM Electronics, Inc. (HME)

A privately held company founded in 1971, HME has continued to be a leading provider of innovative technology focused on enhancing productivity and customer service for multiple markets including pro audio, sports, and restaurants. HME developed the first wireless intercom system for pro audio and continues to introduce exciting, cutting-edge wireless intercoms that enhance communications, increase productivity and facilitate creativity for virtually any application. For more information, please visit www.hme.com.

About Optocore

Optocore, based in Munich, Germany, manufactures audio network systems. The global market leader in fibre optical networks for the last 19 years sets new standards with digital network technology in the field of audio communication. Optocore builds and develops synchronous optical fibre and copper networks for broadcast professionals, for fixed installations and live applications. The use of cutting edge technology and high-quality components guarantees durability and therefore long-term market placement. As an open platform, Optocore also offers other manufacturers the option to transfer conventional standard formats, used in the pro audio industry, via an Optocore network. Technical expertise and an extensive support structure are guaranteed to all customers, together with a high level of quality.