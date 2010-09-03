VisionFrame™ Video Monitor Wall System Offers Exceptional Support

Fairfield, NJ––The versatile new VisionFrame™ Video Monitor Wall System from Middle Atlantic Products provides heavy-duty structural support for monitors. The system saves integrators valuable installation time with a simple effective design, and can be quickly and easily specified with the company’s Middle Atlantic Designer™ 3D Layout software. VisionFrame Systems can be designed with monitor height over 13 feet from the floor and with unlimited length, providing unmatched versatility.

Available in both freestanding and desk mount configurations, VisionFrame systems are well suited for a variety of applications including digital signage for information sharing, advertising and visual communications. It also helps optimize viewing of larger and multiple screens simultaneously in security and other monitoring environments.

Middle Atlantic has designed every aspect of VisionFrame including its own custom extrusions and hardware. “We weren’t satisfied with the durability and functionality of extrusions currently on the market,” said Middle Atlantic Application Engineer Dean Wheelan. “We put a lot of thought into the role those pieces play in the system and designed our own custom extrusions to provide the strength that VisionFrame needs and to make installation much easier.”

Making VisionFrame even easier to specify is Middle Atlantic's Designer 3D Layout Software. Designer allows users to quickly and easily create a VisionFrame Video Monitor Wall, ViewPoint console or desk layout with exceptional flexibility and high-quality graphics that provide a realistic depiction of the environment being designed. Designer software is available as a free download from www.middleatlantic.com.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about Middle Atlantic Products, please click to www.middleatlantic.com or call 1.800.266.7225.