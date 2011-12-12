Christie Now Shipping LHD700 and LX1200 LCD Projectors

Christie is pleased to announce that its 12,000 lumen Christie LX1200 and the full HD 1080p Christie LHD700 projectors are now shipping to meet strong demand for 'no compromise,' affordable 3LCD options for rental staging applications, boardrooms, higher education facilities, houses of worship and more.

Christie prides itself in consistently introducing leading-edge 3LCD, 1-chip and 3-chip DLP projectors to provide the broadest range of brightness levels and resolutions to its customers. The addition of these two new 3LCD models shows its commitment to providing products that offer the performance, reliability and flexibility required to meet Pro AV requirements today and into the future.

"One of Christie's advantages is its wide selection of 3LCD models in the 4000 lumens range and above," notes Frank Anzures, senior product manager, Business Products. "Customers needing mid- to high-brightness options know that they can come to Christie and find what they need to meet their application and budget requirements. And, with innovations like Christie's 4DColor technology, their displays can be created with vivid, dynamic colors that go beyond standard 3LCD projectors."

Christie's Breadth of Product, Lumens and Resolutions Covers All Applications

Christie's Pro AV 3LCD product line at a glance:

* When bold, detailed images are required for your presentations, the Christie LX400 (XGA) and Christie LW400 (WXGA) offer compact, versatile solutions at 4000 lumens that fit easily into any room.

* Featuring an incredible combination of vivid color and high brightness in a compact size, the Christie LX700 and the Christie LHD700 provide 4DColor technology and 7,000 ANSI lumens. Offering the choice between XGA and HD resolutions, this platform is ideal for educational facilities, retail environments, corporate boardrooms, training facilities and houses of worship.

* The Christie L2K1000 and Christie L2K1500 provide full HD 2K resolution (2048x1080) utilizing affordable 3LCD technology with 4DColor technology, providing superior contrast and color fidelity. Christie's high brightness, LCD-based 2K resolution products provide an affordable alternative to higher-cost technologies.

* Providing WUXGA (1920 x 1200) native resolution, the Christie LWU505 presents full HD in a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2000:1 contrast ratio and is ideal for small to large meeting and multi-use rooms, small auditoriums, and training and conference rooms.

* Using 4DColor technology that incorporates a fourth (yellow) LCD panel, the Christie LX1200 delivers vivid, true-to-life displays with high brightness and native XGA (1024 x 768) resolution.

* Targeted to the higher education and corporate AV markets, the Christie LX505 and Christie LX605 LCD projectors offer 5000 and 6000 ANSI lumens respectively, and the latest in LCD technology enhancements. Additionally, both projectors feature 3D Keystone(tm) technology, a four-corner geometry correction function for versatility in projector placement and easy display set-up.

* The Christie LW555 fills the need for an affordable WXGA high brightness widescreen projector and features WXGA resolution (1280 x 800), center lens design with a fully motorized lens shift, inorganic LCD panels, top loading lamp for easy access and 3D Keystone technology.

Renowned Warranties, Services and Support

Christie is best known for its industry-leading warranties and service. A three-year warranty is standard across the entire line of Christie 3LCD, 1-chip and 3-chip DLP projectors.

As well, Christie has highly trained, knowledgeable technicians ready to answer customer calls. Christie technicians rotate every two weeks between repair duty and technical phone support - ensuring knowledgeable hands-on experience. And the latest product support, including downloads and clear, easy-to-understand documentation, is always available at the click of a button on the Christie website at http://www.christiedigital.com/en-us/product-support/pages/default.aspx.

