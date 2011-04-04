Pilat Media Empowers Sales Executives With New IBMS:InTouch Tablet-Friendly Order and Account Management Console

Companion to IBMS Sales System Enables Busy Executives to Access and Control Ad Campaign Information From Their Tablet Devices

NEW YORK -- April 4, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) today introduced IBMS:InTouch, a tablet-compatible order and account management console for the company's flagship Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). Available as an option for IBMS Sales, IBMS:InTouch enables broadcast sales and marketing professionals to access advertising campaign information from their iPads(R), Android(R) tablets, and other devices supporting HTML 5.

"Now, being on the road does not have to mean being out of touch with your ad sales programs. IBMS:InTouch gives busy broadcast sales executives fingertip access to a robust order and account management console for tracking critical information such as accounts data, CRM activities, campaign performance, and key performance indicators (KPIs)," said Bob Lamb, CTO, Pilat Media. "It's a major boost to these professionals' efficiency and effectiveness, since they no longer have to be in their offices to connect with IBMS or navigate through many detailed screens and attributes to manage their sales activities."

Pilat Media's IBMS Sales manages the complete advertising sales lifecycle from initial brief and negotiations through final booking, traffic, post-reconciliation, and finance -- supporting the full range of ad sales activities including inventory and revenue planning, proposals and orders, pre-emptions, make goods, and billing. IBMS:InTouch distills and summarizes the most pertinent IBMS Sales order and account management information for display on tablet devices, ranging from currently running campaigns and open pre-empts to metrics such as how well a campaign is doing compared to the previous period.

By presenting a clear picture of available commercial airtime inventory, IBMS:InTouch enables users immediately to handle customer requests while on their premises. Users can instantly view a campaign's performance and recommend other available opportunities on the spot. They can also access current and future program schedules and view schedule details such as program description, prices, and predicted ratings as well as IBMS workflow messages and IBMS dashboards.

IBMS:InTouch is compatible with a wide range of tablet and mobile devices. More information about IBMS:InTouch and the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CTV, CBS, Sky Italia, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, Corus, Media General, ESPN Star Sports, TVNZ, Southern Cross, and Foxtel. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

