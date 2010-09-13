Wohler Enhances AMP2-16V Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor With State-of-the-Art Audio Upmixing Technology from Linear Acoustic

AMSTERDAM -- Sept. 11, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced that its new AMP2-16V modular audio/video processing monitor is now available with state-of-the-art audio upmixing capabilities. The integration of UPMAX(R) mixing technology from Linear Acoustic enables the AMP2-16V to seamlessly convert stereo signals into surround-sound audio, giving broadcasters the ability to provide consistently high-quality audio outputs for their surround-sound viewers.

The new upmixing capability is the second collaboration between Wohler and Linear Acoustic, joining an integration of the AMP2-16V with Linear Acoustic loudness control technology that was launched earlier this year. With UPMAX, the AMP2-16V converts a stereo signal into a 5.1 channel surround audio field, making it ideal for programs such as live, multi-venue sports events for which surround miking is not possible at every location. The AMP2-16V detects a stereo signal and upmixes the audio to surround.

"The number of viewers with sophisticated home theaters and surround-sound capabilities is growing rapidly, and they expect their investment to deliver the ultimate viewing and listening experience. Yet, most broadcasters are still working with a large amount of stereo content, meaning that viewers might experience an unacceptable degradation in sound quality when the broadcast switches from native surround audio to stereo audio," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, EVP of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "With the addition of Linear Acoustic UPMAX technology, the AMP2-16V becomes Wohler's first audio monitor to combine upmixing with loudness control, giving viewers pristine surround audio regardless of what content they're viewing."

Wohler's AMP2-16V features dual 4.3-inch OLED displays that support dedicated video monitoring, loudness metering and control, audio mixing and routing, and Dolby(R) Zoom functions. Combined with robust metering and monitoring features, as well as modular I/O options including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog, these capabilities make the AMP2-16V not just an audio monitor with video, but a complete audio management system.

"Linear Acoustic is an audio upmixing pioneer, and to date no other vendor has been able to match the output quality of UPMAX -- making it the logical choice for enhancing the AMP2-16V. Now, the AMP2-16V is truly a formidable, all-in-one solution that reduces the cost, complexity, and space requirements of monitoring and control in all variety of fixed and mobile broadcast facilities," said Templeman-Holmes.

More information about the AMP2-16V modular audio/video processing monitor is available at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Linear Acoustic Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in television audio control from production to transmission. The company designs and manufactures the AERO(TM) range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, and MetaMAX(TM) metadata processing products and licenses key technologies to other companies in the broadcast industry. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and as a sustaining member of SMPTE. Linear Acoustic is proud to be a premier member of the Sports Video Group and is one of the founding members of its DTV Audio Group. Linear Acoustic provided its upmixing products and technical services for NBC's coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and provided its AERO.qc(TM) technology and technical services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS