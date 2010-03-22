MULTIDYNE STEPS INTO THE NAB SPOTLIGHT WITH THE LIGHTBOX® 3D

New Solution Builds Upon Standard Model with Even More Signal Paths for 3D

LAS VEGAS - MultiDyne, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will introduce a new LiGHTBoX® 3D field fiber transport system at this year’s NAB (Booth C7637). With the explosion of 3D in the broadcast industry, MultiDyne has re-configured its popular LiGHTBoX solution to serve this growing market.

MultiDyne’s new LiGHTBoX 3D addresses the unique transport needs of 3D production while maintaining the unparalleled ruggedness and configurability of the standard LiGHTBoX. This original solution has been a mainstay in the equipment kits of sports and ENG broadcasters for years, most recently debuting on the field at Yankee Stadium during the World Series. Now, with major networks announcing entire programs dedicated to 3D sports and news coverage, the LiGHTBoX 3D provides a natural evolution path for crews looking to stay ahead of the game when purchasing new 3D-ready equipment.

“Over the past year we have been inundated with requests for economical fiber optic equipment capable of accommodating the high number of signals required for 3D production,” says Frank Jachetta, senior vice president of sales and operations for MultiDyne. “As our customers trust us with all of their fiber optic needs, we configured the LiGHTBoX 3D to provide them with a solution that is not only packed with more signal paths, but that is also cost-effective. Purchasing brand-new equipment suited for 3D can be extremely costly, so we really considered our customer’s bottom line when creating the LiGHTBoX 3D.”

With more signal paths for HD video, audio and data, the LiGHTBoX 3D can be configured for even the most complicated 3D shoots. Fully customizable and offering virtually any signal configuration, the LiGHTBoX 3D can also be linked via tactical fiber cable to the MultiDyne DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000 and HEMC-4000.

Providing a high-quality signal throughput and the opportunity to integrate almost any solution from the MultiDyne product line, including the new DVI-6000 and COMMS-2000 products, the LiGHTBoX 3D system offers users endless possibilities and flexibility. Further, the LiGHTBoX 3D solution is equipped with an extremely rugged case, making it highly weatherproof for outdoor and remote location broadcasting.

