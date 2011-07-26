Abbott Mixes X Factor on Yamaha DM2000

BUENA PARK, Calif.—The X Factor will make its U.S. debut on FOX September 21. The Simon Cowell-created show will be in a search across America to find the next global superstar or group who will ultimately win a $5 million dollar Sony Music recording deal. Michael Abbott, owner of All Ears, Inc. has chosen a Yamaha DM2000 for the broadcast mix of the audition phase of the production taped in Los Angeles, Dallas, Newark, New Jersey, Miami, and Seattle. Sweetwater Video/NEP provided the audio/video facilities.

“The Yamaha DM2000 was chosen because The X Factor project required an audio console with a small physical footprint but with a large amount of audio I/O,” states Abbott. “We used six MADI slot cards that were fed into a Euphonix Studio Hub, then routed out to nine MADI streams, and converted to AES via RME MADI/AES converters.”

“The GUI of the Yamaha DM2000 console allows for control of four AD8HR preamps allowing for 32 external mic preamp channels in addition to the onboard 24 mic inputs,” says Abbott. “Also, the input/output patch library provides a variety of I/O mapping presets for the various stages of The X Factor production, as the input sources changed during the six weeks of production. The console’s Group Control function allowed for control of faders located on the lower four layers of the console surface.”

Recording devices for The X Factor include two Tascam X48 recorders and 11 Sony XD 1500 Video Recorders via AES. Additional courtesy feeds are distributed via four fiber streams, AES-analog throughout the arena, to producer stations, front of house, network/VIP viewing areas, and contestant holding rooms.

For more information on All Ears, Inc., e-mail michaelsound@earthlink.net.

For more information on the Yamaha DM2000, visit www.yamahaca.com.

