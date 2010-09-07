SSL DV SHOWCASES GRAVITY FINAL CUT PRO PLUG-IN VERSION 2.0 AT IBC 2010

Software Update Enhances Final Cut Pro Options

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – SSL DV, Inc., a Solid State Logic Company and the makers of Gravity Media Asset Management systems for the Broadcast, Government, Education and Corporate markets, is showcasing its Gravity Final Cut Pro (FCP) Plug-In Version 2.0 at IBC 2010 (Stand 7.C15). The Version 2.0 Plug-In enhances FCP options within Gravity.

“We have always supported the connection between Gravity and Final Cut Pro (FCP) as FCP is a popular craft editing program found at many broadcast and production facilities,” says Shaun McTernan, vice president of marketing for SSL DV. “The Gravity FCP Plug-In Version 2.0 delivers enhanced options and interoperability between the two platforms for increased production capabilities.”

The new Gravity FCP Plug-In Version 2.0 allows all browser-based and import stories in Gravity to import into FCP using the new import plug-in feature. When a story is imported into FCP, a new bin is created which contains all clips and subclips within the story. This powerful import function greatly streamlines the production flow between the two platforms, while reducing potential operator error by automating the storage location of complete story clip files.

With Version 2.0, FCP can now display Gravity information on audio envelopes, motion effects, dissolves, images and slates for stories. Display for bookmarks and subclips is also supported. The integration of .MOV files delivers faster import/export operations for HD production.

