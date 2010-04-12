Apple ProRes Codec Support in Matrox DSX Developer Products

NAB 2010 – Las Vegas – April 11, 2010 — Matrox® Video Products Group today announced that support for the Apple ProRes codec is now integrated into its Matrox DSX Developer Products. Manufacturers of PC-based ingest/playout servers, character generators, broadcast graphics systems, and transcoding systems can now easily support workflows that rely on Final Cut Pro. The first equipment suppliers to implement support for the ProRes codec using the Matrox DSX platform are EditShare and Vizrt.

"We are extremely excited to be one of the first Matrox OEM customers to implement ProRes support. This new functionality will let Final Cut Pro workgroups tap into the advanced ingest/playout capabilities of Geevs like never before," said James Richings, managing director, EditShare EMEA. "It's a development that fits beautifully into our fundamental philosophy of collaborative workflows."

"Matrox support for the Apple ProRes codec offered Vizrt a quick and simple way to add value to our product line," said Christian Huber, executive VP IT and logistics, Vizrt. "We are now able to give our broadcast customers a more open and versatile solution, making their workflow more efficient and the Vizrt proposition even more compelling."

"For over 30 years Matrox has been supplying the hardware and software tools that keep broadcast equipment manufacturers at the forefront of emerging video markets," said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox. "Final Cut Pro is ubiquitous in broadcast facilities worldwide, and we are offering the enabling technology our partners require to provide smooth workflow solutions to their customers."

The Matrox DSX Developer Products will be demonstrated at NAB 2010 in booth SL3920.

Key features of the Matrox DSX platforms

- Modular architecture gives developers the flexibility to meet technical and price targets

- Multi-channel HD and SD video/audio I/O support from a single card including 3 Gb/s for 1080p

- Extensive native codec support in HD and SD including DV, D10 for IMX, HDV, DVCPRO HD, MPEG-2 4:2:2, MPEG-2 4:2:2:4 YUVA, MPEG HD for XDCAM HD, MPEG HD422 for XDCAM HD422, AVC-Intra for P2, H.264 and Apple ProRes

- Cross platform file format support – MXF, MOV, AVI, MPG, etc.

- Multi-layer onboard HD scaler/compositor

- Professional realtime effects including sub-pixel 2D/3D DVE, color correction, chroma/luma keying, graphics overlay, smooth speed changes, etc.

- Application development support by a team of dedicated, experienced engineers

Availability

The Matrox DSX SDK with support for Apple ProRes and the Matrox X.mio2 multi-channel HD/SD I/O card are available to developers now.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions.

EditShare shared storage solutions, EditShare Storage Series, and EditShare XStream Series enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively regardless the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access, in real time, a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and EditShare Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced multi-channel ingest/browse, non-linear editing, playout, and archiving/back up capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow. For more information visit www.editshare.com.

About Vizrt

Vizrt creates leading-edge content production tools for the digital media industry – from award-winning 3D graphics and maps through integrated video workflow solutions and online publishing tools. The company proposes a new vision for content creation, management, and delivery with an end-to-end solution from conception to multi-format distribution. Through constant innovation and a good measure of fun, Vizrt creates software and services that push creative boundaries and develop new ways of telling stories.

Vizrt’s product suite is used by the world’s leading broadcasters and publishing houses, including: CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, Sky, ITN, ZDF, Star TV, Network 18, TV Today, CCTV, NHK, The Globe and Mail, The Telegraph, and Welt Online. Furthermore, many world-class production houses and corporate institutions, including both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, utilize Vizrt solutions. Vizrt is a public company traded on the Oslo Main List: VIZ, ISIN: IL0010838154. For more information visit www.vizrt.com.

About Matrox

Matrox Video Products Group is a technology and market leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for accelerated H.264 encoding, realtime editing, audio/video input/output, DVD/Blu-ray authoring, scan conversion, capture/playout servers, clip/still stores, and CGs. Matrox's Emmy award-winning technology powers a full range of content creation and delivery platforms used by broadcasters, post-production facilities, project studios, corporate communicators, and videographers worldwide. Founded in 1976, Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For more information visit www.matrox.com/video.

