Wohler Introduces New Video Monitor Line With 3G HD/SD-SDI Support and MPEG-4 Decoding Capability

LAS VEGAS — April 12, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. announced the new Rockridge line of broadcast-quality video monitors at its 2010 NAB Show press conference today. With support for 3G HD/SD-SDI and the ability to decode and monitor MPEG-4 video streams, the new monitor line from Wohler supports robust single- or multichannel analysis in the most sophisticated of broadcast environments. Added features such as in-picture level metering, waveform, and vectorscope display give the Rockridge monitor line flexible everyday functionality at an attractive price point.

"The Rockridge video monitor line is designed to integrate smoothly into today's complex production and broadcast workflows, offering compatibility with the latest signal types and providing all the features users require at a price they can embrace," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, vice president of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "Like other Wohler solutions, products in the Rockridge line combine critical functionality with intuitive, versatile operation to bring greater convenience to audio and video monitoring."

As operators use Rockridge monitors to analyze video streams, they can access not only diagnostic tools, but also the PID table, which functions much like a table of contents for a given stream. Multiscreen models allow operators to view either four separate images or a mix of images and monitoring tools such as waveform, vectorscope, or PID table.

Connectivity options for the new monitor line include 3G, SDI, component, composite, DVI, and GPI inputs, as well as dual-input SDI with loop-through for each. Each system provides a speaker and headphone jack for more convenient monitoring in noisy environments, as well as classic CRT-style image-calibration controls that simplify picture adjustments. Rockridge monitors are available in both rackmount and desktop models.

The new Rockridge monitor will be displayed in Wohler's NAB booth, N3023.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets.