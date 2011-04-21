Mewshop Presents the Art of the App: iOS Development for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

Certified Apple training destination expands its course curriculum with new intensive and fundamental workshops for developing iOS Mac Apps



New York, New York – April 21, 2011 – Manhattan Edit Workshop (Mewshop), the cutting-edge authorized digital training destination, is pleased to present the Mac® development community with two new, in-demand iOS App development workshops. Exploring the fastest growing development trend in the industry, the new Mewshop Art of the App Workshops delve into the power of programming and development on the iOS platform. The Art of the App Intensive and The Art of the App Fundamentals walk students through the basics of iOS development, from Objective-C, to the Xcode Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Cocoa Touch, the core framework for rapid App development, and the iPhone® Software Development Kit (SDK). “At 400,000+ Apps and growing, the world of iOS App development has completely changed both the creative and commercial landscape as we know it,” says Josh Apter, founder, Manhattan Edit Workshop. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our students these two unique workshops in such an important and thriving niche. Attendees will walk away with the knowledge and skills needed to create their own amazing Apps, and profit from this immense development platform.”

The Art of the App One-Week Intensive will run from Monday, May 16 – Friday, May 20, 2011 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Students can receive US $200 off the US $1,995 cost of the workshop by indicating on the comments section of the registration page that they will provide their own laptop workstation for the week. Please visit http://mewshop.com/registration/ to register.

The Art of the App Three-Day Fundamentals will run from Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11, 2011 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Students can receive US $100 off the US $1,495 cost of the workshop by indicating on the comments section of the registration page that they will provide their own Apple® laptop workstation**. Please visit http://mewshop.com/registration/ to register.

**Students are required to download and install "Xcode 3.2.5 and iOS SDK 4.2" before the start of class on June 9, 2011. Software is free and available by logging into the Apple Developer site at http://developer.apple.com/technologies/xcode.

About The Art of the App Intensive

An intense five-day workshop, The Art of the App Intensive is set to commence at the Mewshop training destination in New York City, from May 16 – 20, 2011. Mewshop’s newest workshop, this week long intensive brings students’ creativity to life, providing them with a comprehensive overview of and the skills necessary to jump-start any career in iOS App development. Instructor Cameron L. Fadjo walks students through the process of writing iPhone Apps in the Xcode Integrated Development Environment (IDE), using the iPhone Software Development Kit (SDK). At the end of five-days, those students with completed projects will have the opportunity to distribute them through the iTunes® App Store™.

This course is for those students who wish to learn how to program with Objective-C and build basic iPhone Apps using XCode. Students with completed projects will distribute their Apps through the iTunes App Store at the end of the workshop. Topics covered include:

• How to develop Objective-C and iPhone/iPad® programs in the XCode IDE

• How to design graphical user interfaces (GUI) with Interface Builder

• How to build basic Apps using the iPhone SDK

• How to successfully implement the User Interface Guidelines as defined by Apple

• How to handle user input and storing data

• How to create view- and table-based Apps

• How to finalize and upload your App to the iTunes App Store

About The Art of the App Fundamentals

For those students looking for an introduction to the fundamentals of iOS App development, Mewshop offers a three-day Art of the App Fundamentals course, from June 9 – 11, 2011 with instructor Cameron L. Fadjo. This three-day fundamentals course introduces students to the basics of iOS development using the Xcode Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and Cocoa Touch, the core framework for rapid App development. This is a course perfect for those who wish to learn the basics of iOS App development, and is designed for students with no prior experience developing full-scale Apps for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch®. Topics covered include, but are not limited to:

• Intensive Objective-C 2.0 Review

• Introduction to iOS, Cocoa Touch, and Interface Builder

• Introduction to View-Based Apps

• IBAction

• Cocoa Touch Design Patterns

• App Lifecycle

• iOS App Categories, Design Considerations, and Product Definition Statements

About Cameron L. Fadjo

Cameron L. Fadjo is an instructor of iOS/Objective-C 2.0 and Java development at Columbia University's Teachers College. A former Business Specialist with Apple and product specialist for Native Instruments, GmBH, Mr. Fadjo has over seven years of experience as a corporate trainer and leader. He holds a certification as a teacher in the state of New Hampshire and is a certified professional in Logic Pro 8. In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Music (B.M) in Music Synthesis from Berklee College of Music and an M.A. (Instructional Technology and Media) and Ed.M. (Cognitive Studies in Education) both from Teachers College, Columbia University. While he is pursuing his PhD from Columbia University, Mr. Fadjo is the lead researcher on a project using innovative and experimental ways to teach computer science and is the lead developer on The Farm, an iPad App designed to improve reading comprehension for elementary school children.

About Manhattan Edit Workshop

Manhattan Edit Workshop was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing cutting-edge editing instruction on Apple, Adobe® and Avid® platforms. In 2011 Mewshop added Avid Pro Tools® 9 training to its already impressive curriculum. Mewshop’s signature Six-Week Intensive is a jump-start for anyone looking for a career in editing, while weekend and one-week courses introduce and solidify core-editing concepts. Corporate and group training offers a customized curriculum, either in-house or on-site, for professionals eager to learn a new skill or to build on existing ones. The facility’s focus on small workshops, highly skilled and certified faculty, and a results-oriented curriculum, have quickly won it the reputation as New York’s premier post production teaching facility.

