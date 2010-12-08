AUTOSCRIPT NAMES D. PAGAN COMMUNICATIONS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF RECORD IN THE U.S.

MELVILLE, NY, DECEMBER 7, 2010 – Autoscript, the world’s leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, announces the hiring of D. Pagan Communications (DPC), a leading industry public relations firm specializing in the high-tech and professional audio/video industries, to launch its integrated public relations campaign in the United States. As the agency of record, DPC will lead targeted media relations and trade show support for Autoscript, helping to enhance the company’s brand recognition and expand its visibility within target markets in the U.S. This marks the fourth Vitec Group brand to team up with DPC.

“As we prepare for the continued growth of the industry, we look to D. Pagan Communications and its expertise to help us increase visibility among current and potential customers, and the entire broadcast and film production markets,” says Janice D. Seawright, general manager, Autoscript. “Backed by our unrivalled R&D within the prompting market, Autoscript is able to react quickly to the changing requirements of users and we are confident that DPC will help to highlight our commitment to providing high-quality prompting solutions for broadcast.”

Autoscript—whose newest innovations include LED back-lit prompter monitors and the Xbox Ultra and X-Lite external interface boxes used along with the company’s popular WinPlus prompting software—provides products that support a variety of uses, whether for professional broadcast environments, or educational and corporate settings. These include a complete range of LCD teleprompters, PC cards and multilingual software, all offering superior design and construction, backed by reliable customer support. Autoscript products are flexible, easy-to-use and readily upgradeable, making them a favorite of both production and IT departments, who like the intuitive software, and of talent, who like the clearer picture.

“Having created some of the most advanced products in the field of prompting, Autoscript has an impeccable reputation in the industry,” says Debra Pagan, DPC founder and president. “Building upon Autoscript’s recognition within the television production and film markets and among some of today’s most prestigious broadcasters, we look forward to working together to tell the whole story and deliver exceptional results for this award-winning company.”

About D. Pagan Communications

D. Pagan Communications is dedicated to providing creative and honest public relations and marketing services to clients worldwide. DPC specializes in excellence in client service, which is derived from its disciplined integration of strategy, creative innovation and flawless execution. For more information, visit http://www.dpagan.com.

About Autoscript

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.autoscript.tv.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.