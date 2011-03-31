Electrosonic Expands AV Systems and Video Conferencing Business with Acquisition of New York-Based Excel Media Systems

Electrosonic is pleased to announce its acquisition of systems integrator Excel Media Systems Inc. The company will become part of Electrosonic's corporate solutions business, offering meeting room and video conferencing systems with full after-sales services from offices in New York City.

The acquisition expands Electrosonic's corporate solutions business in the New York tri-state area and allows the company to better serve its international clients with local offices. Electrosonic's breadth of AV systems knowledge and project management expertise will ensure that Excel Media's customers will continue to receive the highest level of service and support.

"We are excited to bring Excel Media's talented team to Electrosonic," says Jim Bowie, President of Electrosonic Group. "Together we will continue to expand and develop our systems and service offerings."

"Both our companies have decades of systems experience. By building on our strengths we will provide the highest value for our customers," added Robert Menell, founder and owner of Excel Media, himself with more than 30 years of experience, who will continue within Electrosonic as the Director of Sales for Corporate Solutions.

"Excel Media has many long term clients and an excellent reputation acquired over many years for supplying quality meeting room systems," adds Colin Lemmings, VP of Corporate Solutions. "This fits well with our goal to provide our global clients with local support and to deliver innovative, standardized, high-quality systems and after sales services in any region at competitive prices."

Electrosonic continues to expand and invest in its core markets of entertainment, control rooms and corporate solutions, providing custom integrated systems and a variety of service offerings including on-site personnel and maintenance contracts.

