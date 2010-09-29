PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTS, INC. TO COMPLETE AUDIO-VISUAL TECHNOLOGY UPDATES FOR IRS

Professional Products, Inc. (PPI), a leader in advanced enterprise video solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the contract to update the Internal Revenue Service’s audio-visual technology for its New Carrollton Auditorium. PPI will provide the design and test engineering, system integration, project management and training.

“We’re excited to be partnering with the IRS on this important project,” said PPI President and CEO Bruce Kaufmann. “We have developed an expertise in working with various government agencies and in meeting their technology needs. We understand how crucial it is for the IRS to be able to utilize the latest technologies to most efficiently carry out its goals and objectives.”

Some of this project’s highlights include the replacement of the IRS’s current projector display to enable high definition input capability. Cameras that can be controlled and monitored from the control room will be installed, equipped to allow for high resolution recording, display and video conferencing capabilities. PPI will also provide the sources for the playback, recording and display. The completed updates will allow for either a computer or video feed from the auditorium audio-visual system to be transmitted to the IRS’s TV studio and vice versa. PPI will simplify the control of all audio-visual system functionality and will implement wireless control from anywhere within the auditorium or control room space.