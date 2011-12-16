Equator D5 Monitors Used To Mix T-Mobile Holiday Hit

2 Million+ Youtube Hits In The First Week

San Diego, California Dec 2011 …. Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications is very happy to have the new D5 reference monitor used during the mixing of the T-Mobile holiday production of “Home for the Holidays”.

The remake of the Perry Como classic was conceived as a 3 minute “Flash Mob” dance track with composer Paul Mirkovich (musical director for Pink, Christina Aguilera & Cher) developing the composition.

Production began by recording live drums, live guitars, solo vocalists as well as a 50 piece choir at the Bridge Recording Studio in Los Angeles. Gerhard Joost was the engineer in charge. During the recording process Equator Q8 monitors were used by Joost.

The tracks, over 192 in all, were brought to Grooveworx in Santa Monica to mix. The entire project was mixed on the D5’s. Gerhard stated: “The comments I’ve received are: what a miracle, what an amazing job. I’m a hero because of the Equator D5.”

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution. It features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w RMS. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m. Frequency response is 53Hz–20 kHz.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing.

The introductory price for the D5 is under $300 per pair. Equator has developed an online store to sell them directly to users throughout World.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. From our phase and time accurate coaxial designs to our matched transducer manufacturing to our sophisticated Q Series Room Analysis and compensation software; our products meticulously provide solutions to existing sonic obstacles. Equator products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online atwww.equatoraudio.com.