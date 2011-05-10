Analog Way appoints new EMEA Sales Director

May 2011 - Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of image converters and presentation switchers, is pleased to announce the appointment of John De Cet as new Sales Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Analog Way named John De Cet as new EMEA Sales Director in March 2011. He is taking over Alexander Schöpff’s position who was promoted VP of American Operations last March.

Based in Massy in France, where Analog Way’s Headquarters are established, John De Cet will oversee management of sales activities over EMEA territories. He will also lead Analog Way’s sales teams in the region, including the company’s sales offices Analog Way UK, Analog Way Italia and Analog Way Deutschland.

John will report directly to Adrien Corso, Chief Executive Officer at Analog Way.

“I’m thrilled to join Analog Way as Sales Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, a diversified region showing an exciting potential”, explains John De Cet. “Together with my team, we will further increase our presence in the area and strengthen our relationship with customers to provide them innovative products best adapted to their needs.”

John owns an extensive working experience in Business to Business sales in the electronic industry, gained on an international scale. Just before joining Analog Way, John worked during 6 years as Sales Director for Panasonic’s display division for to the French Pro A/V market. John holds a Master in Microelectronics.

Analog Way – Over 20 years of innovation

