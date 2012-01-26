Vaddio Adds Further Usability to ProductionVIEW HD MV Camera Control Console with Built-In Multiviewer

Vaddio announces new enhancements to the ProductionVIEW HD MV all-in-one camera control console with multiviewer capabilities, digital inputs/outputs, HD, RGBHV and SD video mixing, transitions, lower screen graphics and automated control functionality.

New Multi-View Input Screens allow the user to select between screen layouts that display four, five or six inputs. When set up with four or five preview windows, the preset video thumbnails become larger on the bottom of the screen. In addition, the Preview and Program windows can be swapped on the multiviewer output. With Vaddio’s TeleTouch touch screen monitors, all live video feeds can be selected and up to 12 video thumbnail presets can be created, recalled and stored by simply touching the monitor. The thumbnails are a snapshot of what the camera preset shot looks like, to make storing and recalling presets even easier. Simply touch a thumbnail and the camera will pan, tilt and zoom to that position. The Cut, Wipe and Fade buttons illuminate on the multiviewer display, giving a visual indication of which effect is active.

An additional capability of the system is Dual Bus Multiview output. “A big request from our integrators was to add greater flexibility in allowing them to configure the system output options,” explained President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “As a result of this feedback we now allow the system to be configured in several different ways including a Preview/Program mode, a Split Bus mode, where the system can be configured as two independent 1 x 6 switchers, and a third discreet multiviewer output for control and display.”

All inputs are autosensing for video resolution, control and camera type. Video inputs include five analog HD YPbPr video, RGBHV, SD (Y/C and CVBS) and a single DVI-I input on channel six that allows for multiple formats (DVI-D, YPbPr, RGBHV and HDMI) with 36 additional input resolutions. The Program and Preview outputs have both analog (YPbPr, RGBHV, Y/C and CVBS) and digital (DVI-D or HDMI) outputs. HD resolutions up to 1080/60p are supported.

An additional capability of the system is Dual Bus Multiview output. This allows the user to switch the Preview and Program buses as discrete outputs – with one output going to an IMAG Projector and the other going to a recording device. The control surface includes a broadcast-style 3-axis Hall Effect Joystick with twist-handle zoom control and separate Pan, Tilt and Speed control knobs. Get an all-in-one camera control console with video mixing, built-in multiviewer and broadcast-quality effects.

This firmware upgrade is available at no charge for any customer who currently owns a ProductionVIEW HD MV. Contact Vaddio Tech Support at +1 (763) 971-4400 for assistance in loading the new firmware.